Juventus vs Parma: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Parma.
De Ligt and Juventus look ready for the game
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played at Juventus they drew in a 3-3 thriller.
Depth
Parma has a lot of depth in their roster. Having players like Gervinho, Cornelius, Bruno Alves, Darmian, Inglese, among others.
Parma
Parma is the 7th. place in the Serie A fighting for European spots. They have 28 points in 19 games.
CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo is the second player with most goals this season in the Serie A with 14. Just behind Ciro Immobile from Lazio.
Juventus
Juventus currently stands at the top of Serie A with 48 points in 19 games. They have only lost one match this whole season.
Arena and kickoff
The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium and the kickoff is expected to be at 14:45 ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Serie A game: Juventus vs Parma!
Welcome
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.