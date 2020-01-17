Juventus vs Parma: LIVE Stream Online TV and Serie A Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Parma.
Juventus leads' Serie A
With the first half of the Serie A season coming to an end, this could be an important week for Juventus as they look to maintain their place at the top of the table, following a somewhat disappointing start. The Italian champions are leading second-placed Inter Milan by two points heading into this weekend’s round of fixture when they will be up against Parma.
Juve - Parma
Juventus will look to retain their place at the top of the Serie A table when they play hosts to Parma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.
Last year's CR7 goal
A look back at Juventus' goal against Parma from last year
Amazing leap from @Cristiano in last year's #JuveParma! pic.twitter.com/wMFcsRUNsF— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 18, 2020
Update
Cristiano Ronaldo is 100% healthy and he will start today's game
Parma's squad
The 21-man list from Parma for today's game
Mister #DAversa ha convocato 2⃣1⃣ crociati per #JuventusParma 📝➡ https://t.co/FleQX9f1iC#NextchApter #ForzaParma pic.twitter.com/VvBl5QeTnk— Parma Calcio 1913 (@1913parmacalcio) January 18, 2020
Boss' thoughts
Sarri: "We must pay attention to Parma's counters."
That's all from Maurizio Sarri on #JuveParma. A full recap to follow soon.#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/48kfy1FgPO— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 18, 2020
Exciting game
Both teams will look for a good result at Turin!
One day away from the game!
De Ligt and Juventus look ready for the game
Last meeting
The last time these two teams played at Juventus they drew in a 3-3 thriller.
Depth
Parma has a lot of depth in their roster. Having players like Gervinho, Cornelius, Bruno Alves, Darmian, Inglese, among others.
Parma
Parma is the 7th. place in the Serie A fighting for European spots. They have 28 points in 19 games.
CR7
Cristiano Ronaldo is the second player with most goals this season in the Serie A with 14. Just behind Ciro Immobile from Lazio.
Juventus
Juventus currently stands at the top of Serie A with 48 points in 19 games. They have only lost one match this whole season.
Arena and kickoff
The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium and the kickoff is expected to be at 14:45 ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Serie A game: Juventus vs Parma!
Welcome
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.