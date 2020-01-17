Atlas vs Puebla: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't move from here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Puebla match.
Background
In the last match between the two teams, Atlas beat Puebla 1-0 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with a goal by Facundo Barceló.
How to watch Atlas vs Puebla Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Puebla Key Player
Ángel Zaldívar, forward; the striker arrives as the current Mexican football champion after his brief stint with the Rayados de Monterrey. El 'Chelo' will be looking to fill the gap left by Lucas Cavallini after his move to MLS.
Atlas Key Player
Ignacio Jeraldino, forward; the new striker of the Tapatío team arrived as one of the best signings of the tournament and showed his quality since the first game scoring the winning goal.
Last alignment of Puebla
Vikonis; González, Perg, Arreola, Rodríguez; Chumacero, Zavala, Marrugo, Fernández; Tabó and Cavallini.
Atlas' latest line-up
Vargas; Abella, Govea, Nervo, Torres; Márquez, Reyes, Cardona, Isijara, Acosta and Jeraldino.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee of this Atlas vs Puebla will be Adonai Escobedo; Jose Alfredo Lopez, first line; Eder Jesus Contreras, second line; Adalid Maganda, fourth assistant.
Puebla's newest addition, Osvaldo Martinez, highlighted the quality of the squad they have and was optimistic about what they can achieve during the 2020 Clausura.
During the week, Atlas coach Leandro Cufré declared that he will not provide players for the Pre-Olympic Games because it is not a FIFA date.
#Atlas 🦊 Leandro Cufré no prestará jugadores a selección, si no hay reglamento parejo https://t.co/u3rgijaqXc #SoyFiel— Atlas VAVEL (@Atlas_VAVEL) January 15, 2020
For a good debut
This will be Puebla's debut, because they postponed their Week 1 game against America due to the fact that the 'Águilas' finished their participation in the last tournament on December 29 after the final of the Apertura 2019.
A good start for the black and red team
The Atlas team started the year on the right foot after a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul. The goals of 'La Furia' were scored by Ángel Márquez and Ignacio Jeraldino.
Puebla:
La Franja will make their Clausura 2020 debut after postponing their Week 1 match.
Atlas:
The red-and-black team is third overall with three points after winning on the first matchday.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX game: Atlas vs Puebla!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 10:00pm ET.