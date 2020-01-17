América vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Tigres Last LineUp
N. Guzmán; H. Ayala, D. Reyes, J. Martínez; R. De Souza, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino, J. Dueñas, E. Vargas, A. Gignac, N. López.
America will barely begin its journey in this tournament, although it arrives with many casualties, the most important, that of Guido Rodriguez, however, will seek to cover it with some of its high
Tigres go for their first win
Vucetich's side did not start off on the right foot, as they failed to harm the St. Louis crowd in their first duel and only took one unit out of it.
America seeks to get off on the right foot
The Eagles will make their debut in this tournament, after having rested the first day. It should be noted that the Azulcremas have arrived after losing to Monterrey in the final.
Kick-off time
The América vs Tigres match will be played at the Azteca stadium, in Ciudad de México. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
