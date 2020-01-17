Atlético de San Luis vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlético de San Luis vs Cruz Azul match.
How to watch Atlético de San Luis vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play.
f you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Cruz Azul: Last Lineup
J. Corona (C); J. Escobar, J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, A. Gutiérrez; E. Hernández, R. Baca, O. Pineda, R. Alvarado; J. Rodríguez y S. Giménez.
Atlético de San Luis: Last Lineup
C. Rodríguez; M. Catalán, P. Álvarez (C), D. Escalante, L. León, L. Reyes; J. Castro, C. Mayada; I. González, G. Berterame y N. Ibáñez.
Cruz Azul: Team news
For their part, the 'Cementeros' will be able to count on Sebastián Jurado and Igor Lichno
🏥 Este es el reporte médico semanal de nuestro equipo.#UnaFormaDeVida pic.twitter.com/fLKzoqEzoQ— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzulCD) January 17, 2020
Atlético de San Luis: Team news
For this match, the 'Atleti' can already count on Luis Felipe Gallegos, one of his new reinforcements
Luis Felipe Gallegos portará el número 6 con @AtletideSanLuis, ya aparece habilitado en la página de la Liga pic.twitter.com/QEf6Na8Ud1— María Luisa Chagoya (@mariaLch16) January 17, 2020
For his first points
Meanwhile, the 'Máquina' continues to be commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi, who must achieve better results to maintain his position.
On the previous date, it fell to Atlas at the Azteca.
It is presented at home
Now under the command of Guillermo Vazquez, the team from Potosi has started a new project, which aims to be in the Liguilla.
Last Saturday, they drew 0-0 against Tigres at the 'Volcán'.
Kick-off time
The Atlético de San Luis vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the Estadio Alfonso San Luis, in San Luis, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Atlético de San Luis vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.