Rayados Monterrey vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados vs Monarcas match.
How to watch Rayados vs Monarcas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Play.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Monarcas Morelia Key Player
Miguel Sansores, Monarcas forward. The Mexican striker from Morelia has been a standout in the last few games of last season with goals. Now, in this 2020, he has the mission to continue with a good quota of goals and with the confidence of the coach Pablo Guede will look for it.
Rayados Key player
Rodolfo Pizarro, midfielder for Rayados. The different man for Monterrey will have to start with a great level from the first game. Against a very strong Morelia defense, his passing between the lines will be key. Another option Pizarro can provide is his shots from outside the area.
Monarcas last lineup
S. Sosa; E. Velarde, J. Ortiz, P. Medina, J. Martínez; A. Rocha, R. Millar, L. Mendoza, C. Ramírez; S. Ferreira, M. Sansores.
Rayados last lineup
M. Barovero; L. Vangioni, N. Sánchez, S. Medina, M. Layún; C. Ortiz, C. Rodríguez, D. Pabón, J. Gallardo; R. Pizarro, R. Funes Mori.
The refereeing quartet
Edgar Rangel will be the central referee. Pablo Hernandez and Miguel Angel Chua will be the assistant referees. Saul Silva will be the fourth official.
Morelia, for the first victory
Monarcas made his left foot debut in the 2020 Closing. At home, they lost 1-0 to Toluca in a game where the team's lack of pace was evident. Now, with four reinforcements added to the team, they are aiming to spring a surprise in the north of the country.
Rayados, for a good start
The title debut for Monterrey will be at home and only with a week of pre-season work. So far only Aké Loba has joined as a reinforcement for the Monterrey team. It is an addition that will give him even more dynamics in the attack on the champions.
What to expect today?
This afternoon, Rayados will debut his crown this season after winning the title in December against America. Monarcas will visit BBVA Stadium looking for their first victory of the tournament.
Kick-off time: 6pm ET
The Rayados de Monterrey vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Guadalupe, Nuevo León. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Rayados Monterrey vs Monarcas Morelia!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.