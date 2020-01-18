Toluca VS Necaxa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
New Necaxa!
Arrivals: Alfonso Sosa,Diego Chavez, Luis Madrigal, Fernando Arce, Raul Sandoval, Alexis Doldan, Yerko Leiva.
Departures: Guillermo Vazquez, Cristian Calderon, Alexis Peña, Jesus Angulo, Felipe Gallegos, Rodrigo Contreras, Fernando Meza.
Toluca´s last line up
Alfredo Talavera, Rodrigo Salinas, Adrian Mora, Luis Hernandez, Anibal Chala, William, Antonio Rios, Felipe Pardo, Leo Fernandez, Alexis Canelo, Emmanuel Gigliotti
Gigliotti´s clients!
Emmanuel Giglotti has scored in both matches versus Necaxa since his arrival to Toluca.
Just draws!
On the 2019 Toluca and Necaxa tied both matchs in Liga MX by a score of 1-1.
Arbitration panel!
The central referee for this match will be Diego Montaño, as assistant one Alberto Morin, assistant two Enrique Martinez and the fourth referee will be Mario Humberto Vargas.
Sosa´s debut!
Alfonso Sosa will have the debut in his return to Necaxa. They didn´t play the last week versus Rayados for the champion team´s break.
Winning debut!
Jose Manuel de la Torre returned like Toluca´s DT with a victory versus Morelia in their first match in the tournament.
They won 0-1 with Emmanuel Gigliotti´s goal
KIck-off time
The Toluca vs Necaxa match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca.
The kick-off scheduled at 10:00 ET.
