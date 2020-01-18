Pachuca vs  Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
This game was marked by the sacking of Tomás Boy as Chivas' manager.
He will be assisted by Enrique Isaac Bustos & Juan Carlos Salinas as linesmen.
The fourth officer will be Edgar Allan Morales.
The player alllegedgly gave an adverse result in an antidoping test for the 2019 Apertura match between Pachuca and Querétaro and thus would return to Tuzos.
The B test will be opened to see if the player will be definitevly inhabilitated.
The former Atlas player returns to Mexican football after playing 18 games in 6 months with Liverpool FC from Uruguay.
Pachuca will probably be a greater challenge, so Luis Fernando Tena and his men will have to prove that they are for real.
In their debut at home, they will seek to gain their first points of the tournament and thus start their rise in the Liga MX table.
