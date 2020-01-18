Pachuca vs  Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Photo:VAVEL

Don't go anywhere!
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Chivas Guadalajara match.
Last Meeting
The last time these teams met was at the Estadio Akron with a 2-4 victory for Tuzos.

This game was marked by the sacking of Tomás Boy as Chivas' manager.

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN USA and ESPN Deportes+.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas: Last Lineup
Rodríguez; Ponce, Mier, Sepúlveda, Sánchez; Beltrán, Molina, Brizuela, López; Vega, Macías.

 

Pachuca: Last Lineup
Blanco; López, Cabral, Murillo; Sambueza, Aguirre, Hernández, Ibarra, Chávez; Dávila, Jara.
Tonight's officiating team
The  referee of this Pachuca vs Chivas will be Fernano Hernández Gómez.

He will be assisted by Enrique Isaac Bustos & Juan Carlos Salinas as linesmen.

The fourth officer will be Edgar Allan Morales.

'Pocho' Guzmán will not play for Chivas.
Chivas announced earlier this week that the signing of Victor Guzmán had fallen through.

The player alllegedgly gave an adverse result in an antidoping test for the 2019 Apertura match between Pachuca and Querétaro and thus would return to Tuzos.

The B test will be opened to see if the player will be definitevly inhabilitated.

 

Pachuca signed a new keeper.
Pachuca announced the signing of goalkeeper Oscar Ustari to fight the starting position with Alfonso Blanco.

The former Atlas player returns to Mexican football after playing 18 games in 6 months with Liverpool FC from Uruguay.

 

Chivas needs to continue the good form.
On the other hand, Chivas made a convincing a start to the 2020 Clausura with a 2-0 win over FC Juárez.

Pachuca will probably be a greater challenge, so Luis Fernando Tena and his men will have to prove that they are for real.

Pachuca in need of a win!
The home squad arrives to this game with the desire to redeem itself after having lost to Pumas by a score of 2-1 in Mexico City.

In their debut at home, they will seek to gain their first points of the tournament and thus start their rise in the Liga MX table.

The Pachuca vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Pachuca vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

