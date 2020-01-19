Santos Laguna vs León: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs León match.
How to watch Santos vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
León: Last Lineup
R. Cota; F. Navarro, J. Barreiro, W. Tesillo, Y. Moreno; J. Meneses, L. Montes (C), P. Aquino, I. Sosa; Á. Mena y L. Ramos.
Santos: Last Lineup
J. Orozco (C); J. Van Rankin, F. Torres, M. Doria, G. Arteaga; F. Gorriarán, U. Rivas, D. Valdés; E. Castillo, J. Furch y B. Lozano.
León: team news
For today's match, León will be able to count on the Uruguayan striker, Nicolás Sánchez
Como cuando tus amigos te quieren convencer de subirte a los juegos... pic.twitter.com/0FRt4Bn4lz— Club León (@clubleonfc) January 17, 2020
Santos: team news
In front of his fans, Santos presented Van Rankin and Cervantes, his new reinforcements
Como parte del ritual, dos de nuestros #AbonadosGuerreros pintan por primera vez el rostro de @vanrankin0 y @ajcervantes10.— Club Santos (@ClubSantos) January 17, 2020
Las siguientes batallas, ellos serán quienes saldrán al campo de juego como los #Guerreros que hoy son.#ModoGuerrero 🇳🇬⚔️ pic.twitter.com/32VbwwBpHE
For his second victory
For their part, the Lion squad will be playing their first away match. Eight days ago, they took advantage of their home advantage to make their debut by beating Queretaro 3-1.
It is presented at home
Santos' team will make an appearance in front of their fans after they were beaten 2-1 by Xolos in Tijuana last week.
Kick-off time
The Santos vs León match will be played at the Estadio TSM, Torreón, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:45pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Santos vs León!
My name is Alan Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.