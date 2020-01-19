Querétaro vs Xolos: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates (1-0)

15' 
 Querétaro gets the first score. ¡GOAL! 
15' 
 Querétaro consigue la primera anotación. ¡GOL! 
10´

Ruiz shoots from long range and the defense deflects.


Lainez wasted attack for the canines. 

Lajud has already intervened twice. Querétaro is more. 

The first one is from Querétaro. The locals are already on the offensive and are getting Lajud to intervene. 
START THE MATCH! 
Querétaro and Xolos go for the three points. 
Both paintings already warm up on "La Corregidora".

 

Xl Querétaro

Velázquez, Aboagye, Castillo, Hernández, Alcalá, Ruíz, Lucumí, Perlaza, Gómez, Nahuelpan y López.

¡Xl TIJUANA! 

Barbieri, Gonzalez, Sanvezzo, Rivero, Bolaños, Cruz, Lainez, Loroña, Falletti, Lajud y Sánchez.

Ares de Parga and Jorge Alberto Hank before the meeting. 

 

How to watch Querétaro vs Tijuana Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sport and Imagen Televisión 

If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sport app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

¡LAST LINEUP!

Querétaro; Alcala, Velázquez, Castillo, López, Manríquez, Aboagye, Ruiz, Chavez, Gómez, Lucumí, Triverio.

¡LAST LINEUP! 

Xolos; Lajud, Silva, González, Mendoza, Rivero, Cruz, Lainez, Sánchez, Da Silva, Bolaños, Falletti.

Central Referee Querétaro vs Xolos; will be Eduardo Galván Assisted by Andrés Hernández and Jimmy Acosta lines. Fourth official will be Omar Gonzalez. 

BROTHERLY LOVE!

​​​​​​​
For this engagement.  Querétaro and Xolos will have new family ties as both are now managed by the same bookmaker company. The rivalry will now have a little more morbidity to deal with.

NEW DIRECTIVE!


After the departure of Group Angels.  New airs are breathed in the city of Querétaro, from the hand of the same technician but with different ideas those of the feathered will have to face the new challenges of the Clausura 2020.

PICK UP THE PACE!


In Querétaro it fell like cold water the marker of the J1 in which in regional duel it was defeated 3-1 before the picture of Leon leaving to see the deficiencies of the Roosters.

XOLOS ON THE RIGHT TRACK!


The border cadre wants to keep going to the top of the overall table for that they will have to beat the Roosters. The canines have just won in the J1 against Santos' team in a duel at the Caliente Stadium.

Querétaro and Xolos' team will play this match at the Corregidora Stadium's court, located in the capital city, which has a capacity for more than 30 thousand people. The time for the dispute will be 16:00 hrs.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Querétaro vs Xolos de Tijuana. 

My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

VAVEL Logo