Chivas Guadalajara vs Dorados Sinaloa: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Dorados Sinaloa Live TV and Stream.
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Chivas TV's paid stream
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Match History in Guadalajara
In all prior meetings at Chivas' ground, there have been 3 home victories, 2 ties and 2 Dorados wins. This includes both League and Cup tournaments.
Dorados' head coach David Patiño will not have all of his men available. José Guerrero, Daniel González and Facundo Juárez are all questionable as they are in an injury recovery process.
Luis Fernando Tena has his entire squad eligible for this match. No injuries or suspensions.
Dorados' last Copa MX lineup!
López; Nava, Chávez, Monges, Meza, Sandoval; Elizari, Lugo; Escoto, Juárez, Méndez.
Chivas' last Copa MX lineup!
Gudiño; Van Rankin, Mayorga, Villanueva, Sepúlveda; López, Sandoval, Pérez, Beltrán; Peralta, Huerta.
Tonight's Officiating Team
The referee of this Chivas vs Dorados will be Victor Cáceres.
The fourth officer will be Daniel Quintero.
He will be assisted by José de Jesús Baños & Marco Bisguerra as linesmen.
Dorados' road to the Round of 16
On the other hand, Dorados bested Necaxa and Celaya to win their group with a total of 10 points in 4 matches.
They were the overall fifth best team of the group stage and therefore have earned the right to close the round of 16 at home.
How did Chivas qualify?
Chivas ended in the second place of the group they shared with Correcaminos and Santos. They were able to collect 6 points out of 4 games and were the overall twelfth best team of the group stage.
The Chivas Guadalajara vs Dorados de Sinaloa match will be played at the Estadio Akron name, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX Round of 16 match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Dorados Sinaloa!
