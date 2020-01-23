Orlando City begins preseason and will travel to Mexico with Pareja

After the weekend, Orlando City will travel to Cancun to train in the Mexican country. The trip is part of the preseason schedule that started last Monday. When they return from Mexico, City will play a friendly against Montreal Impact in Exploria Stadium.

Elected 2016 MLS Coach of the Year, Oscar Pareja has been organizing his trainings at Orlando City SC Training Ground in Osceola County. The Lions are mixing experienced soccer players with young newcomers in his squad for the 2020 MLS. Forward Tesho Akindele, who has worked with Oscar at FC Dallas, described the coach and talked about his expectations.

"His main thing is intensity. He's a very intense person on and off the field. He's going to demand a competitive attitude all day, everyday in training, so people need to be ready to be intense and bring that to practice. I've seen a lot of big name guys come in. I’m excited, I think we’ve brought in a lot of talent at lots of positions, lots of competition which is what we thrive on", said.

Orlando City's next official match will be against Real Salt Lake for Major League Soccer on February 29th in Exploria Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.