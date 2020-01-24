Xolos Tijuana vs Club America: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Xolos Tijuana vs América Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports & Fox Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Play.
Xolos Key Player
Miller Bolaños, forward Xolos. The Ecuadorian is still doing a great job in the attack of the red-and-black team. His speed makes him not just an ordinary forward, but a plus for his work. He will have to be very forceful in front of Ochoa's goal, because he will have few key opportunities.
Last lineup América
G. Ochoa; P. Aguilar, H. Ortega, E. Aguilera, L. Fuentes, J. Sánchez; R. Sánchez, R. González, A. Escoboza; G. Dos Santos, H. Martin.
Last lineup Xolos
G. Lajud; V. Loroña, M. Barbieri, L. Goznález, A. Cruz; I. Rivero, A. Sánchez, M. Laínez; C. Falletti, M. Bolaños, C. Sanvezzo.
The refereeing quartet
Oscar Mejia will be the central referee for tonight. Assisting will be Michel Morales and Alejandro Ayala. The fourth official will be Victor Caceres.
America, keep fighting with everything
First visit to America in this 2020. As in the beginning of last season, they start the year with several injuries and without their reinforcements closed. This is no reason for America to get off to a sluggish start and they proved it by beating Tigres 1-0 in their first match of the tournament. They will now head to Tijuana to try to score points in their first visit to the 2020 Clausura.
Xolos, for redemption
Two sides have met in Tijuana in these first two rounds of the 2020 Clausura, with one win and one loss. A more than interesting test comes when America is welcomed into their home. They will also be looking to revive their fortunes after the 3-0 defeat they suffered against Queretaro last Sunday.
Tonight, date 3 of the 2020 Closing will begin at the border. Xolos will be looking to get out of Sunday's crash at Corregidora Stadium. America are playing away for the first time and want their second win in a row, although they will continue to suffer from injuries.
Kick-off time: 8:10pmET.
The Xolos Tijuana vs America match will be played at the Estadio Caliente, in Tijuana, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Xolos Tijuana vs America!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.