Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna match.
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Key Player Santos Laguna
Brian Lozano, middle; the Santos player has become one of the most regular players in the league. 'El huevo' Lozano is a key player for the Guerreros.
Key Player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodriguez, striker; the Uruguayan has become a key figure in Robert Dante Siboldi's scheme. 'El Cabecita' has become the new scorer of 'La Máquina'.
Last lineup of Santos Laguna |
Orozco; Van Rankin, Torres, Doria, Arteaga; Rivas, Gorriarán; Castillo, Lozano, Valdés and Furch.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul |
Corona; Domínguez, Aguilar, Romo, Escobar, Aldrete; Baca, Ceppelini; Hernández, Alvarado and Rodríguez.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee of this Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna will be Luis Enrique Santander; José Alfredo López, first line; Telly Salvador Saldivar, second line; Jesús Roberto Ruíz, fourth assistant.
Santos Laguna's team defeated Leon 3-2 in the Santos Modelo Territory.
Cruz Azul's team lost 2-1 last time out in San Luis.
Santos Laguna: for a better start
Santos' team is ninth on the overall table with 3 points, the product of one win and one loss.
Cruz Azul: get out of the background!
Cruz Azul's team is the last place in the overall table after accumulating two losses in the tournament.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX season game: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 6:00pm ET.