Pumas vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Monterrey match.
How to watch Pumas vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Monterrey: Last LineUp |
M. Barovero; N. Sánchez, E. Gutiérrez, L. Vangioni, J. Medina; C. Ortíz, C. Rodríguez, M. Meza; R. Funes Mori, D. Pabón, R. Pizarro
Pumas: Last LineUp |
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; A. Iniestra, S. Saucedo, J. Pablo Vigón, F. Álvarez; P. Barrera, C. González
Rayados will go in search of his first victory
After their championship, Monterrey had a break on the first day, debuting with a bitter draw against a tough Morelia, this time the northerners will be looking to go to CU in search of the three points.
Pumas seek to remain undefeated
After two rounds, Pedregal have won and drawn, so they will be looking to continue their good run and take all three points at home
Kick-off Time
The Pumas vs Monterrey match will be played at the Olímpico Universitario Stadium, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Pumas vs Monterrey!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.