Tigres vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Atlas match.
How to watch Tigres vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key Player Atlas
Ignacio Jeraldino, forward; the red-and-black reinforcement has been left on duty in these matches and will seek to demonstrate his quality.
Key Player Tigres
André Pierre-Gignac, striker; the French footballer is the man to end the cat team's goalless streak.
The refereeing squad
The central referee of this Tigres vs Atlas will be Eduardo Galvan Basulto; Juan Carlos Salinas, first line; Mauricio Nieto, second line; Ivan Antonio Lopez, fourth assistant.
Last lineup of Atlas |
Vargas; Abella, Govea, Nervo, Cardona; Reyes, Márquez, Cuero, Torres, Acosta and Jeraldino.
Last lineup of Tigres |
Guzmán; Rodríguez, Ayala, Reyes, Dueñas; Pizarro, Carioca, López, Aquino; Vargas and Valencia.
Atlas lost 1-0 at home to Puebla on the last matchday.
In their last game, the Tigres team lost 1-0 against America at the Azteca Stadium.
Atlas' team is in 11th place in the table with 3 points, the product of one win and one loss.
Tigres' team is sixteenth in the standings with one point, the product of a draw and a defeat in the tournament.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX season game: Tigres vs Atlas!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 8:00pm ET.