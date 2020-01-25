León vs Pachuca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't move from here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this León vs Pachuca match.
How to watch León vs Pachuca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Key Player Pachuca
Rubens Sambuez, midfielder; the Argentinean player has become an important player for Pachuca's Tuzos.
Key Player León
Angel Mena, midfielder; the emerald player is one of the most regular and dangerous players in the Liga MX.
Last lineup of Pachuca |
Blanco; López, Murillo, Cabral, Aguirre; Hernández, Chávez, Sambueza, Ibarra, Dávila and Jara.
Last lineup of León |
Cota; Burón, Barreiro, Tesillo, Moreno; Aquino, Montes, Meneses, Mena, Sosa and Ramos.
In their last match, Pachuca drew 0-0 at home against Chivas.
Pachuca are in 15th place in the standings with one point, the product of a defeat and a draw.
Leon's team is seventh in the overall standings with 3 points, the product of one win and one loss.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX season game: León vs Pachuca!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 4:25pm ET.