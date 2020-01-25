Necaxa vs Atlético de San Luis: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Necaxa vs Atlético de San Luis Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
Atlético de San Luis: Last Lineup
C. Rodríguez, Catalán, Álvarez, Reyes, Escalante, León, Castro, Mayada, Berterame, Ibáñez e I. González.
Necaxa: Last Lineup
H. González, Doldán, J. González, Noya, Arce, Mercado, Chávez, Baeza, Quiroga, Salas and Delgado.
Atlético de San Luis: Team news
After managing to advance to the final phase of the cup tournament, San Luis was defeated in the match against Xolos by a goal from Emilio Sanchez.
Necaxa: Team news
Once again, Mauro Quiroga and Hugo Gonzalez were the most decisive elements of the last match; there is no doubt that both will be a key element for the Aguascalientes team to have a good participation in this campaign.
Surprise?
A renewed San Luis, under the command of Memo Vazquez promises a lot for this season. At the moment, they add 4 units after a victory against Cruz Azul and a draw against Tigres.
Poncho Sosa, to impose his seal
After the surprise departure of Guillermo Vazquez and the arrival of Alfonso Sosa as Necaxa coach, they got off to a positive start after winning their visit to Toluca, remembering that their Round 1 match against Monterrey was rescheduled.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Atlético de San Luis match will be played at the Victoria Stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 06:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs Atlético de San Luis!
My name is Antonio Tenorio and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.