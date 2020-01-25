Chivas Guadalajara vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
There are no injuries or suspensions for the Red Devils, so we can expect their strongest lineup for the match at Estadio Akron.
The only confirmed absence for them is Alexis Vega who suffered a dislocated left shoulder on Wednesday against Dorados.
Pablo Israel Hernández & Jonathan Gómez will be the assistant referees.
Guillermo Pacheco will serve as the fourth official.
Their Copa MX form isn't ideal either as they're down 2-1 against Atlas in the Round of 16 of the tournament. Can Chepo de la Torre and his men get back to the victory road?
A victory today at home would place them top of the table in the League and it would give themt the confidence to overcome the disadvantage they currently have with Dorados in the Copa MX Round of 16.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.