Chivas Guadalajara vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
(Photo: VAVEL)

Toluca: Last Starting Line Up
Talavera; Hernández, Mora; Chalá, Salinas; Ríos, Da Silva, Fernández, Pardo; Canelo, Gigliotti.

 

Chivas: Last Starting Line Up
Rodríguez; Mier, Sepúlveda, Sánchez, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, López; Brizuela, Vega, Macías.


How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV you'll need to purchase Chivas TV's stream.

Toluca trained in Guadalajara on Friday to prepare tonight's important clash against Chivas.

There are no injuries or suspensions for the Red Devils, so we can expect their strongest lineup for the match at Estadio Akron.


Chivas had their last training session of the week at Estadio Akron.

The only confirmed absence for them is Alexis Vega who suffered a dislocated left shoulder on Wednesday against Dorados.

Tonight's officiating team
The  referee of this Chivas vs Toluca match will be Oscar Macías Romo.

Pablo Israel Hernández & Jonathan Gómez will be the assistant referees.

Guillermo Pacheco will serve as the fourth official.
Toluca won their opening game of the season away from home in Morelia with a lonely goal from Gigliotti. However, they weren't good enough in their home debut and Necaxa defeated them by a 2-3 scoreline at Estadio Nemesio Diez.

Their Copa MX  form isn't ideal either as they're down 2-1 against Atlas in the Round of 16 of the tournament. Can Chepo de la Torre and his men get back to the victory road?

Chivas has four points so far in the 2020 Clausura. They defeated Juárez by 2-0 with authority and tied in a scoreless game at Pachuca.

A victory today at home would place them top of the table in the League and it would give themt the confidence to overcome the disadvantage they currently have with Dorados in the Copa MX Round of 16.

Kickoff Time
The Chivas Guadalajara vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Akron, in Zapopan, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Chivas Guadalajara vs Toluca! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

