FC Juárez vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs Monarcas Morelia match.
How to watch FC Juárez vs Monarcas Morelia Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
Monarcas Morelia: Last Lineup
Sosa, Velarde, Vegas, Ortiz, Martinez, Rodriguez, Ramirez, Millar, Mendoza, Rocha and Sansores.
FC Juárez: Last Lineup
Vazquez Mellado, Lopez, Jimenez, Rodriguez, Velazquez, Fernandez, Intriago, Esquivel, Santos, Lezcano and Rolan.
Monarcas Morelia: Team news
Morelia arrives at this match after a tough 4-1 defeat against Cafetaleros, in the round of 16 of the MX Cup.
FC Juárez: Team news
Juarez arrives after falling at midweek in the MX Cup against Queretaro, a match that corresponds to the round of 16 of the competition.
Repeat and improve
After an important closing in 2019 that led them to qualify for the Final Phase of the tournament, Monarcas is looking to repeat its good performance this semester in order to be placed in the top eight of the competition.
Looking for oxygen
The team coached by Gabriel Caballero has not managed to consolidate in the MX League, last tournament they finished in last place and after two games of the current tournament, they have not managed to add their first win. They will be looking to make Morelia their first victim of the year.
Kick-off time
The FC Juárez vs Monarcas Morelia match will be played at the Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium, in Chihuahua, MExico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: FC Juárez vs Monarcas Morelia!
My name is Antonio Tenorio and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.