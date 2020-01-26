Napoli vs Juventus: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)
How to watch SSC Napoli vs Juventus FC Live TV and Stream
Napoli: Last Lineup
David Ospina; Hysaj, Kostas Manolas, Di Lorenzo, Mário Rui; Demme, Lobotka, Zielinski; Callejón, Milik, Insigne
Juventus: Last lineup
Buffon; Sandro, Rugani, Bonucci, Danilo; Betancur, Pjánic, Rabiot; Cristiano Ronaldo, Higuaín, Douglas Costa.
Juvents: team news
Few days ago Juventus and Barcelona have closed a deal, specifically an exchange. Barcelona got Matheus Pereira and Juventus received Marqués, both as loan. But that's not all because 'Marca' says that Juventus is planning another talk with Barca, this time the bianconeri could offer Bernandeschi and they would take Rakitic as another new deal, let's wait if this can be possible.

Juventus is waiting for Kurzawa too from PSG, then Mattia De Sciglio has to take a flight to Paris, or at least this is what Sky Sports is telling us today.

SSC Napoli: team news
The most important italian newspapers has been telling us two important things about Napoli present the recent days: the first one is that if Genaro doesn't get the three points or at least one point for tomorrow against Juventus, he could leave the napolitano team. And the second one is that Hirving Lozano is set to join Everton in Premier League with Ancelotti for the next summer, this after the few minutes he has been given in Serie A. 

Ospina looks like he is going at the starting squad again.

Seeking a Champions League
The more you give a king, the more he wants. Juventus is fighting for the 1st place with Inter, but as always happens in the 'boot' country, the bianconeri are running with some luck and they count with the irregular season of Conti boys too, so technically we are going to see Cristiano Ronaldo lifting up his second Serie A championship.

With a strong mentallity, with talent and a complete team at all his lines Juventus doesn't worry so much for the league, we all know that the real challenge for Sarri's team is the Champions League, from years ago till now the italian team is in the hunt for that precious coup, that's why Cristiano Ronaldo, De Ligt and others came, that's why Sarri is in charge, because the last forwards, stars and the last coaches couldn't give the trophy to his crowd, but what was shown in the season at all competitions by this team and the other Champions opponents it's a very hard step to do.

Looking for a miracle
Genaro Gatusso hasn't fit well at Napoles yet, the ex Milan is not living the best time of his career even when he got an important win against Lazio the last tuesday for the italian coup match. The real thing is that Napoli is so far of his objectives and if the manager can't take his players to an european position, I'm sure he's going to be fired before the next season begins.

It's necessary talk about Chucky Lozano's absence, we haven't seen him frequently after the last match with Carlo Ancelotti and we know how much Napoli spent for the mexican star, also we have listened to Gatusso talking about how Chucky isn't physically ready of what he wants and being honest, he's right. Lozano has left much to talk at his first season in Italy, a story that started 'magnifique' with a goal at the Juventus Stadium, and an exciting winning over Liverpool in the Champions League but with the time he has being disappearing, he's out of level and that's why the italian manager doesn't gives him the same trust.

Kick-off time
The SSC Napoli vs Juventus match will be played at the stadium San Paolo, in Napoles, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45pm ET.
