Napoli vs Juventus: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Serie A 2020 (0-0)

Juventus is waiting for Kurzawa too from PSG, then Mattia De Sciglio has to take a flight to Paris, or at least this is what Sky Sports is telling us today.
Ospina looks like he is going at the starting squad again.
With a strong mentallity, with talent and a complete team at all his lines Juventus doesn't worry so much for the league, we all know that the real challenge for Sarri's team is the Champions League, from years ago till now the italian team is in the hunt for that precious coup, that's why Cristiano Ronaldo, De Ligt and others came, that's why Sarri is in charge, because the last forwards, stars and the last coaches couldn't give the trophy to his crowd, but what was shown in the season at all competitions by this team and the other Champions opponents it's a very hard step to do.
It's necessary talk about Chucky Lozano's absence, we haven't seen him frequently after the last match with Carlo Ancelotti and we know how much Napoli spent for the mexican star, also we have listened to Gatusso talking about how Chucky isn't physically ready of what he wants and being honest, he's right. Lozano has left much to talk at his first season in Italy, a story that started 'magnifique' with a goal at the Juventus Stadium, and an exciting winning over Liverpool in the Champions League but with the time he has being disappearing, he's out of level and that's why the italian manager doesn't gives him the same trust.
