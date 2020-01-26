Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to watch Liga Santander 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Bein Sports to broadcast.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Masip; Antoñito, Joaquin, Olivas, Salisu, Carnero, Fede S., Michel, Alcaraz, Unal, Guardiola.
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vázquez, Jovic, Rodrygo.
Sergio Ramos, Madrid's captain will be available for this match after missing the last game.
🔙 ¡@SergioRamos regresa a la convocatoria! ¡El capitán ya está disponible!#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/UGF3MFtL15— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 26 de enero de 2020
Real Madrid woke up this day with some pleasant news. If they win or draw today, they will reach the first place in LaLiga, overtaking FC Barcelona.
It is a great opportunity for "Los Merengues" to position themselves at the top of the standings.
Valladolid is not going through its best moment in this 2020. The "Pucela" have eight games without a win in the league tournament and have dropped to 16th position, approaching relegation positions. The game against the most important club in Spain can be a great parameter to recover their best face.
The Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the stadium José Zorrilla, in Valladolid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 ET.
