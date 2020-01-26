Valladolid vs Real Madrid: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to watch Liga Santander 2020 (0-0)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Valladolid vs Real Madrid live match.

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid CF Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are:  Bein Sports to broadcast.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Real Valladolid: last lineup

Masip; Antoñito, Joaquin, Olivas, Salisu, Carnero, Fede S., Michel, Alcaraz, Unal, Guardiola.

Real Madrid: last lineup

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Marcelo, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Vázquez, Jovic, Rodrygo.

Great news for Real Madrid!

Sergio Ramos, Madrid's captain will be available for this match after missing the last game.


The opportunity to become leaders
Real Madrid woke up this day with some pleasant news. If they win or draw today, they will reach the first place in LaLiga, overtaking FC Barcelona.
It is a great opportunity for "Los Merengues" to position themselves at the top of the standings.
Looking for redemption

Valladolid is not going through its best moment in this 2020. The "Pucela" have eight games without a win in the league tournament and have dropped to 16th position, approaching relegation positions. The game against the most important club in Spain can be a great parameter to recover their best face.

Kick-off time

The Valladolid vs Real Madrid match will be played at the stadium José Zorrilla, in Valladolid, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2020 LaLiga Santander: Valladolid vs Real Madrid live blog! My name is Bruno Becerra and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo