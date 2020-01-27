Bob Bradley praises Adrien Perez and compares the LAFC forward to Firmino

On Monday (27), at a press conference, coach Bob Bradley praised the participation of Adrien Perez and analyzed his role in the center of the field. He said the attacker's good result is due to the quality of all the players as well. Bob said that Perez's way is similar to that of Firmino.

"You try to just use that as an example to a player like Adrien that he can use so that everyday he’s got something in his mind he can focus on. He’s had a very good stretch in preseason, he scores every day so not surprised to see him get a goal tonight", said.

Last Saturday, Adrien scored a goal against Peñarol in the friendly at Banc of California Stadium. The Los Angeles FC won 2-0 the Uruguayan team.

“It’s nice to be compared to one of the best strikers right now in the Premier League, probably the world”, Perez said.