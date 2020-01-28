Toluca vs Atlas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Atlas match.
How to watch Toluca vs Atlas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Toluca key player
Michael Estrada, Toluca striker. The Ecuadorian striker has had few minutes so far this semester with Los Diablos. The opportunity to show why he arrived is presented to him by being the figurehead for scoring the necessary goals in the play-offs. He has shown great speed, but still needs to prove his effectiveness in front of goal.
Atlas, last lineup
J. Hernández; U. Cardona, A. Gómez, G. Conti, M. Nervo, J. Isijara; E. Rivera, E. Zaldívar, J. Torres; I. Jeraldino, J. Correa.
Toluca, last lineup
L. García; D. Rosales, J. Maidana, G. Sauro, D. Rigonato; J. Güemez, K. Escamilla, G. León, K. Castañeda, C. Cisneros; M. Estrada.
The refereeing quartet
Luis Enrique Santander will be the central referee. Andrés Hernández and Jorge Sánchez will act as assistants. Louis Vielmas will be the fourth referee.
Atlas, managing the advantage
The team from Guadalajara has the advantage of going to hell to try to make it to the first round of direct elimination. The Rojinegros must pose an intelligent game, neither so defensive nor so offensive, must be a balance of the two. With a very serious team, Leandro Cufré's team will surely have to move forward.
Toluca, to go or not to go for the MX Cup?
In the first leg game played at the Jalisco Stadium, 'Chepo' de la Torre proposed a scheme where he changed his whole team from the one that had been playing in Liga Mx and it didn't work out at all. Now with the adverse result, we will have to wait which is the team that plays for the Devils. A combination between regulars and substitutes could be the key to pass the round.
Kick-off time: 8:00pm ET
The Toluca vs Atlas match will be played at the Estadio Nemesio Diez, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Toluca vs Atlas!
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.