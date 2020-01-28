Dorados Sinaloa vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
He will be assisted by Mauricio Nieto & Jesús Lorenzo Soto as linesmen.
The fourth officer will be Guillermo Pacheco.
We can expect to have the Estadio Banorte at full capacity since tickets are sold out.
🇦🇹 Regresamos a Sinaloa después de 4 años y así nos recibe nuestra gente 🤜🤛— CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 28, 2020
¡Nos vemos mañana en el Estadio! 🏟🔥⚽️🎉 pic.twitter.com/md4t2QFr25
If Chivas wins by 1, we will need a penalty shoot-out to determine the team that will advance.
A victory by Dorados or a draw will place the Sinaloa side in the quarterfinals.
David Patiño and his team have already showed that they know how to defend without the ball and they can easily hurt Chivas on the counterattack.
Luis Fernando Tena will most likely use some of his usual Liga MX starters to beat Dorados this evening.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.