Dorados Sinaloa vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)
(Photo:VAVEL)

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Don't go anywhere!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dorados Sinaloa vs Chivas Guadalajara match.
Tonight's Officiating Team
The  referee of this Dorados vs Chivas will be Alan Enrique Martinez.

He will be assisted by Mauricio Nieto & Jesús Lorenzo Soto as linesmen.

The fourth officer will be Guillermo Pacheco.

How to watch Dorados Sinaloa vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are TUDN and ESPN Deportes.

If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Dorados: Last Copa MX Starting Line Up
López; Chávez, Monges, Meza, Nava; Domínguez, Contreras, Rubín, Gonzáles; Escoto, Zúñiga.
Chivas: Last Copa MX Starting Line Up
Gudiño; Madueña, Briseño, Peña, Calderón; Vázquez, Ortíz, Antuna, Angulo; Peralta, Macías.
Dorados had a night training session in their stadium to prepare for the game against Chivas.

We can expect to have the Estadio Banorte at full capacity since tickets are sold out.

Reporters and fans waited at Culiacan's aiport to get images of the Chivas players arriving at their city.

 

What does each team need?
Guadalajara will need to win the game by 2 goals or more if they want to advance to the quarterfinal stage of the Copa MX.

If Chivas wins by 1, we will need a penalty shoot-out to determine the team that will advance.

A victory by Dorados or a draw will place the Sinaloa side in the quarterfinals.

Dorados will attemp to keep on to the lead they gained at Estadio Akron last Tuesday.

David Patiño and his team have already showed that they know how to defend without the ball and they can easily hurt Chivas on the counterattack.

Chivas will try to turn around this Round of 16 matchup after falling at home by 2-1.

Luis Fernando Tena will most likely use some of his usual Liga MX starters to beat Dorados this evening.

Kick-off time
The Dorados Sinaloa vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Banorte, in Culiacán, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:10pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Dorados Sinaloa vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo