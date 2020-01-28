Pachuca vs Venados FC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif
Stay here with us!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Venados FC match.

How to watch Pachuca vs Venados Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FS1.

If you want to directly stream it: FS-1 App.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Player to watch: Pachuca
Kazim Richards: The Englishman-Turkish-Antiguais, since arriving in Mexico, has maintained a good goalscoring percentage, despite the difficulties he has gone through.
So far, one goal for every three games is his record.

It is one of the most valuable assets of the disabled Veracruz. Despite the fact that he is still in the process of acclimatising, he will be making his virtues clear at any moment.

Player to watch: Venados FC
Luis Sanchez: The thirty-one year old Mexican midfielder is a central figure in the Venados' midfield. Despite only playing 327 minutes, he has made himself look like a wall while he is on the pitch.

Currently, his average passing efficiency is over 85%, and he has a good share of rebounds and duels won.

The refereeing squad
The always important, and almost never mentioned, referees, will be formed by the quartet led by Galvan Basulto, supported on the sidelines by Jesus Lopez Carrillo and Cesar Cerritos, and complemented by Oscar Mejia, as the fourth referee, which recently had participation in the MX League, in the match between Xolos and America.
Head-2-Head
They meet today, after placing seventh and tenth respectively during the regular phase of the Copa MX, held the previous year.

There have been three meetings between these two clubs, all in the Copa MX. So far, a win for each side and a draw have been recorded.

How do both sides arrive to this match?
The Merida team came from a 2-1 win over Zacatepec at the weekend.

Los Tuzos, meanwhile, are coming off a heavy defeat against Leon and are momentarily in last place in the Liga MX.

A much more open game is expected, as both clubs will go out on to the pitch trying to avoid a penalty shoot-out.
The Pachuca vs Venados FC match will be played at the Estadio Hidalgo, in Pachuca. The kick-off is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Pachuca vs Venados FC!

My name is Isay Tena and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo