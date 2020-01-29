Monarcas Morelia vs Cafetaleros: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs Cafetaleros Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TVC Deportes.
If you want to directly stream it: .
Cafetaleros: Last LineUp |
C. López: L. Venegas, L. Jacques; N. Monge, S. QAlmeida, L Cortés, J. Celaya, A. Zamorano, E. García; C. Bermúdez, I. Díaz
Monarcas: Last LineUp |
L. Malagón; P. Medina, C. Vargas, G. Achilier; M. Osuna, L. Villafañez, R. Méraz; C. Huerta, F. Aristeguieta, C. Ferreira, A. García.
Coffee farmers to keep the edge
Cafetaleros arrive with a three-goal margin in their favour and will be looking to either maintain the lead or increase it and qualify for the next round
Morelia will seek to turn the tide
The locals are coming into this match with the overall score against them, as they lost four goals to one at Victor Manuel Reyna, so they will be looking for at least three goals tonight to tie the score and determine qualification on penalties
Kick-off time
The Monarcas Morelia vs Cafetaleros match will be played at the Morelos stadium, in Morelia, Michoacán. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.