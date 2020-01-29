Rayados Monterrey vs Celaya: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Copa MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Celaya match.
How to watch Monterrey vs Celaya Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN Play
Monterrey: Last Lineup
L. Cárdenas; C. Montes (C), J. Gallardo, M. Layún, J. Medina, A. Grijalva, A. González, J. González, M. Meza, R. Funes Mori y A. Loba.
Celaya: Last Lineup
C. Campestrini; D. Cervantes (C), J. Aguirre, L. López, E. Junior, E. Reyes, E. Ozuna, C. Guerrero, D. Rivero, M. Cova y C. Camacho.
Monterrey: Team news
Last Monday, Rayados presented his reinforcements: Ake Loba and Matías Kranevitter
Successful debut
Meanwhile, the previous Saturday, the 'Toros' started their participation in the Ascenso MX with the right foot.
They made valid their home status to beat Atlante 1-0 with a goal by Daniel Cervantes
Bad start
On the other hand, in the Liga MX, Rayados has not had the desired start, adding only one point out of six possible ones.
Last Sunday it was defeated 1-0 by Pumas in Mexico City
Tonight, at the 'Gigante de Acero', Monterrey will be looking to book their place in the next round of the Copa MX, after they won the first leg 3-4 at Celaya's home.
Kick-off time
The Monterrey vs Celaya match will be played at the Estadio BBVA, in Nuevo León, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Copa MX match: Monterrey vs Celaya!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.