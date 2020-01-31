Atlas vs Xolos de Tijuana: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Xolos de Tijuana match.
New head coach
Atlas appointed Rafael Del Puente Jr. as their Head Coach yesterday. However, Del Puente won't be on tonight's bench and Omar Flores will be the interim coach.
Porque a partir de hoy, esta Academia se convierte en tu casa...— Atlas FC (@atlasfc) January 30, 2020
¡Bienvenido Rafael Puente a la Furia Rojinegra!
🗞️: https://t.co/Y3rs1ibPqz
How to watch Atlas vs Xolos Tijuana 2020 Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FS1. If you want to directly stream it: FS1 App. If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
The refereeing team
Jorge Isaac Rojas, who has been present in all the days, will be in charge of directing the meeting, as central judge, and will be accompanied, in the bands, by Mario Jesus Lopez Carrillo and Jorge Gerardo Davila Cervantes. The fourth referee will be Guillermo Pacheco Larios.
Player to watch - Xolos
Camilo Sanvezzo: The Brazilian forward had a dream 2019, in the first semester he became the top scorer of Gallos and was close to leaving. In the end, he stayed in Mexico. By the second semester, already with Xolos, he scored 9 goals in 19 games played (between League and Cup), and also received offers to leave. His quality is not in doubt and, at any moment, he will increase his quota which, in this tournament, is already one goal.
Player to watch - Atlas
Ignacio Jeraldino: The Chilean forward, recently arrived in our football, became, in this tournament, in being present in the scoreboard and, besides, he gave the 3 points to Atlas, in the first round. Moreover, since his stay in Mexico, he has played 4 duels, scoring in 3 of them. In total, he has contributed 60 per cent of the Red-and-Black's goals so far in 2020.
Xolos has gone four games without defeat against Atlas, and the last time they met in Guadalajara, the frontiersmen won by a single goal. In the ten games they have played at the Jalisco stadium, they have drawn six times.
Xolos, for his part, arrives in 11th position, after scoring one point more than his opponent tonight. In his Matchday 2 duel, Xolos held America to a quiet draw, which became the third 0-0 draw of the tournament (at the time).
Atlas arrives as 14th in the overall table, after adding 3 points out of a possible 9. On the previous day, they lost 2-1 to Tigres at the Estadio Universitario.
The Atlas FC vs Xolos de Tijuana match will be played at the Estadio Jalisco, in Guadalajara. The kick-off is scheduled at 10pm ET.