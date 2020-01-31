Necaxa vs Puebla: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Puebla match.
How to watch Necaxa vs PueblaLive TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN
Puebla´s last lineup
Nicolas Vikonis, Jesus Paganoni, Maximiliano Perg, Daniel Arreola, Carlos Rodriguez, Javier Salas, Cristian Tabo, Christian Marrugo, Osvaldo Martinez, Omar Fernandez, Angel Zladivar.
Last Necaxa´s lineup
Hugo Gonzalez, Ricardo Chavez, Rodrigo Noya, Jose Doldan, Jairo Gonzalez, Juan Delgado, Claudio Baeza, Fernando Arce, Kevin Mercado, Maxi Salas, Mauro Quiroga.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Puebla match will be played at the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00pm ET.
Different scenarios!
Puebla managed a win on their debut against Atlas, but lost to Queretaro at home on date 3.
Undefeated in Aguascalientes!
After two games, Alfonso Sosa's team managed a win over Toluca and a draw with Atletico San Luis.
Both teams have played two games in the current tournament, having taken a break on Matchday 1 after crossing paths with the finalists of the 2019 Apertura.
