Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)
Don't go anywhere
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara match.
How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV your options are ESPN Deportes.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

 

Chivas: Last Starting Line Up
Rodríguez; Sánchez, Mier, Sepúlveda, Ponce; Molina, Beltrán, Brizuela, López, Antuna; Cisneros.
Atletico San Luis: Last Starting Line Up
Rodríguez; Catalán, Reyes, Escalante, León; Castro, Gallegos, Cortés, Mayada; Berterame, Ibañez.
Anderson Julio from Atlético de San Luis seems excited to play against Guadalajara.

The player from Ecuador expressed that he's thrilled to be in a league as strong as Liga MX and said that he hopes to score against Chivas.

Chivas arrived last night at their hotel in San Luis Potosí to a huge reaction to the fans that were waiting for them.

It will be the first time that Chivas plays at Estadio Alfonso Lastras since the 2012 Apertura.

 

Tonight's Officiating Team
The  referee of this Atletico San Luis vs Chivas match will be Fernado Guerrero.

Alberto Morín & Jorge Antonio Sánchez will be the assistant referees.

Louis Adrián Vielmas will serve as the fourth official.
To stay strong
San Luis has had a surprising start and remains undefeated after three games of the 2020 Clausura.

Their debut was a 0-0 away from home against Tigres. Then they beat Cruz Azul at home by a 2-1 and kept the momentum going with a 1-1 draw in Aguascalientes facing Necaxa.

A win tonight would place them temporarily top of the league.

Chivas looks to win again
Chivas arrives to this game with six undefeated games in Liga MX.

Despite a strong start against FC Juárez, Guadalajara has not been able to get another victory and will look to do so tonight against San Luis.

The injuries of Macías, Vega, Sánchez and the the one-game suspension of Cisneros will cause some changes in the starting line up from Luis Fernando Tena.

The Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara match will be played at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00pm ET.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

