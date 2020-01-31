Atletico San Luis vs Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
The player from Ecuador expressed that he's thrilled to be in a league as strong as Liga MX and said that he hopes to score against Chivas.
[🎙️] RUEDA DE PRENSA@Andersonjulio31 en entrevista con los medios previo al encuentro frente a Chivas. #VamosAtleti#SomosMejoresJuntos#ADSLvsCHIV pic.twitter.com/Ju5b8fy6Hz— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) January 31, 2020
It will be the first time that Chivas plays at Estadio Alfonso Lastras since the 2012 Apertura.
¡Gracias por este recibimiento, ChivaHermanos de San Luis! 👏👏— CHIVAS (@Chivas) January 31, 2020
Ya los extrañábamos 😍🔝🇦🇹#Chivas2020 pic.twitter.com/McjijvxY2j
Alberto Morín & Jorge Antonio Sánchez will be the assistant referees.
Louis Adrián Vielmas will serve as the fourth official.
Their debut was a 0-0 away from home against Tigres. Then they beat Cruz Azul at home by a 2-1 and kept the momentum going with a 1-1 draw in Aguascalientes facing Necaxa.
A win tonight would place them temporarily top of the league.
Despite a strong start against FC Juárez, Guadalajara has not been able to get another victory and will look to do so tonight against San Luis.
The injuries of Macías, Vega, Sánchez and the the one-game suspension of Cisneros will cause some changes in the starting line up from Luis Fernando Tena.
My name is Juan Pablo Rodriguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.