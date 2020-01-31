América vs FC Juárez : Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
This will be the second match in the MX League for these teams. Last season they tied at the Benito Juarez Olympics.
Key player FC Juárez
The uruguayan Diego Rolan is the most unbalanced man on the border and will be the key man to get a good result in the Mexican capital.
Key player América
It is the tournament for Gio dos Santos to transcend in Mexican football, where little by little and in view of the absences, begins to take hold in the first team
Last lineup of FC Juarez
Vázquez; Jiménez, Romo, Velázquez, López; Esquivel, Intriago, Rolán, Santos, Fernández; Lezcano.
Last lineup of America
Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Ortega, Aguilar; Escoboza, González, Sánchez; Dos Santos, Martín
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this America vs FC Juarez will be Adonai Escobedo Gonzalez; Jose Martinez Chavarria, first line; Mauricio Nieto Torres, second line; Saul Silva Pineda, fourth assistant.
Last result: Juarez
Bravos come off a convincing first win by defeating Morelia 3-0
Last result: América
The Águilas come from a 0-0 draw against Xolos of Tijuana
FC Juarez: from less to more
The frontlineers have improved in their football and are now motivated by their success in reaching the quarter-finals of the MX Cup.
America: winning and convincing
Miguel Herrera's team has not yet shown its best and will have a great opportunity to convince their fans
Kick-off time
The América vs FC Juárez match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
