América vs FC Juárez: LIVE Stream Online Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)
This will be the second match in the MX League for these teams. Last season they tied at the Benito Juarez Olympics.

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.

Key player FC Juárez

The uruguayan Diego Rolan is the most unbalanced man on the border and will be the key man to get a good result in the Mexican capital.

Key player América

It is the tournament for Gio dos Santos to transcend in Mexican football, where little by little and in view of the absences, begins to take hold in the first team

Last lineup of FC Juarez

Vázquez; Jiménez, Romo, Velázquez, López; Esquivel, Intriago, Rolán, Santos, Fernández; Lezcano.

Last lineup of America

Ochoa; Sánchez, Aguilera, Valdez, Ortega, Aguilar; Escoboza, González, Sánchez; Dos Santos, Martín

The refereeing quartet

The central whistle of this America vs FC Juarez will be Adonai Escobedo Gonzalez; Jose Martinez Chavarria, first line; Mauricio Nieto Torres, second line; Saul Silva Pineda, fourth assistant.

Last result: Juarez

Bravos come off a convincing first win by defeating Morelia 3-0

Last result: América

The Águilas come from a 0-0 draw against Xolos of Tijuana

FC Juarez: from less to more

The frontlineers have improved in their football and are now motivated by their success in reaching the quarter-finals of the MX Cup.

America: winning and convincing

Miguel Herrera's team has not yet shown its best and will have a great opportunity to convince their fans

Kick-off time

The América vs FC Juárez  match will be played at the stadium Azteca, in México City, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.

