PSG vs Montpellier HSC: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Ligue 1 2020

How to watch PSG vs Montpellier Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN and beIN Sports.
If you want to live stream it, your options are: Ligue 1 TV and ESPN play.
Montpellier: Last lineup
Gerónimo Rulli; Damien Le Tallec; Vitorino Hilton; Daniel Congré; Florent Mollet; Jordan Ferri; Joris Chotard; Arnaud Souquet; Ambroise Oyongo; Gaëtan Laborde; Andy Delort.
PSG: Last lineup
Sergio Rico; Tanguy Kousassi; Thilo Kehrer; Colin Dagba; Layvin Kurzawa; Ander Herrera; Leandro Paredes; Pablo Sarabia; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; Julian Draxler; Mauro Icardi.
Trusting in their star
If Montpellier's players want to do damage to the PSG's defense, they will have to feed their main forward: Andy Delort.
The French-Algerian player runs as the Montpellier's top scoarer, with a total of 8 goals this season.
A pair of killers
PSG forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar have scored 13 times in this Ligue 1 season.
They both are only one goal down the scoring leader, Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.
Three in a row
Montpellier is also living a good moment. 'La Paillade' have won its last three games, defeating Stade Brestois, Amiens and Dijon.
In good shape
'Les parisiens' arrive to this game on a nine-game undefeated streak.
The last time PSG lost a Ligue 1 game was in round 12, when Dijon defeated the leader 2 - 1 on november 1, 2019.
They want to stay in international spots
Montpellier is actualy in a UEFA Europa League spot. However, there are currently four teams that could take the Southern France squad from that position this same week-end.
Looking to climb another step
Montpellier is running in the League 1 as the number 4 of the standing.
The Michel Der Zakarian's team wants to add points to its cause in order to put pressure into Rennes.
Arriving comfortably
PSG is the top seed of League 1 with 52 points, 10 more than its closest runner up, Olympique Marseille.
A vicory here will secure Thomas Tuchel's team on its looking for another title.
Kick-off time
The PSG vs Montpellier match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
