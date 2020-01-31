USWNT vs Panama: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
Panama: Team news
The last match was disappointing for standout Panamanian goalkeeper Yenith Bailey, who set the world on fire at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Tournament in October of 2018. With no help from her midfield or defense, Bailey was hung out to dry and couldn't find her rhythm against a mediocre Costa Rican side. She will try to bounce back from that performance against the United States on Friday.
United States: Team news
The best players on the pitch in the opening game of 2020 were forwards Lynn Williams and Megan Rapinoe for the USA.
Williams is having a resurgence after butting heads with former head coach Jill Ellis. It seems as though she has gotten on the good side of new manager Vlatko Andonovski and is starting to look like a player who could make the 18-woman Olympic roster. Rapinoe is a long-time professional who made a strong impact as a substitute late in Tuesday's match.
Panama tries to rebound
Panama suffered a crushing defeat in their first game of the group stage at the hands of Costa Rica. The team had an excellent showing at the World Cup qualifying tournament in 2018, so expectations were high for another solid performance. Instead, Panama was beaten 6-1 and is left with no plausible path into the knockout round of the tournament.
USWNT looking for another solid win
The United States Women's National Team didn't have their best game on Tuesday when they beat Haiti 4-0, but the team is hoping for a better performance against Panama on Friday. A win would guarantee them a spot in the semifinal round, but they won't be able to clinch the top spot in the group until they face off against Costa Rica on Monday.
Kickoff Time
The USWNT vs Panama match will be played at the BBVA Compass Stadium, in Houston, Texas. The kick-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament match: USWNT vs Panama!
