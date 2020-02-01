Pachuca vs Tigres: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Tigres match.
How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Tigres: Last lineup
Guzmán; Martínez, Ayala, Reyes, Sierra; Rodríguez, Dueñas, Aquino, Gignac; Quiñones, López.
Pachuca: Last lineup
Blanco, López, Cabral, Murillo, Sambueza, Souza, Aguirre, Hernández, Chávez, Dávila, Jara.
Tigres: Team News
Nicolas Lopez is happy to arrive in Tigres. The player arrived as a reinforcement for this Clausura 2020.
On the subject of his adaptation to the Tigres' style of play, the South American was emphatic in his response:
"Little by little I'm getting used to it better, even though it's just one game at a time. It's a different kind of football, but with the help of the coaching staff and my team-mates I'm adapting quickly, and I need a goal to gain confidence," he replied.
Pachuca: Team News
Pachuca did his homework at the last minute of the transfer market. The player was no longer part of Michel Gonzalez's plans at Pumas and after negotiations with Genoa fell through, Tuzos took advantage of the situation to secure the services of Juan Iturbe.
¡Bienvenido ‘Iturbo’! ⚪️🔵🇵🇾@Juan_iturbe93 🏃🏻♂️💨#TeJuroQueTeAmo #ElÚnicoEnMi💙 pic.twitter.com/QfmeLk6yRz— Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) February 1, 2020
For the first away win
Tuca Ferretti's Tigres have had a fairly modest start to the tournament that university fans are used to. They drew 0-0 at home against San Luis, but the team's performance wasn't as good as it should have been. They would later visit the Estadio Azteca and lose 1-0 to America. Last time out, Tigres finally got their hands on the win by beating Atlas 2-1. Now, the Universitario squad will be looking to continue their winning streak away from home.
Last place in the general classification
Pachuca have had a rather bitter start to the tournament and it's been a long time since Tuzos were at the bottom of the table. Paulo Pezzolano made his debut on the Tuzo bench with his left foot after losing to Pumas on journey 1. The Hidalguenses are now in last place in the standings after a draw against Chivas and two losses (Pumas and Leon). Pezzolano's charges will be desperate for points at home, and their opponents will be a tough nut to crack.
Kick-off time
The Pachuca vs Tigres match will be played at the stadium Hidalgo, in Pachuca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Pachuca vs Tigres!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.