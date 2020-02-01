Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games
The record in the last five games is even, with four draws and a victory for the capitalinos.
How to watch Toluca vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Cruz Azul
Jonathan Rodriguez starts to be the goal man of the Machine and he already demonstrated it in the last goal.
Key player Toluca
Fernandez has been one of the pleasant revelations at the start of this campaign, showing that he has verticality and a good touch
Lastline up of Cruz Azul
Corona; Aldrete, Lichnovskty, Aguilar, Domínguez; Hernández, Romo, Baca, Alvarado; Rodríguez, Giménez.
Lastline up of Toluca
Talavera; Chalá, Mora, Hernández, Salinas; William, Ríos, Canelo, Fernández, Pardo; Gigliotti.
The refereeing quartet
The central whistle of this Toluca vs Cruz Azul will be Fernando Hernández Gómez; Eduardo Acosta Orea, first line; Jimmy Acosta Montesinos, second line; Maximiliano Quintero Hernández, fourth assistant.
Last result: Cruz Azul
Cementers regain victory after 3-0 win over Santos
Last result: Toluca
With a man in extra time in the closing minutes, Toluca salvaged a 2-2 draw with Chivas
Cruz Azul: league victories
The Machine will try to get his first points out of the Aztec stadium and give more tranquility to Siboldi
Toluca: winning at home
The Devils have a score to settle in hell for not doing it last time
Kick-off time
The Toluca vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Nemesio Diez, in Edo. México, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 01:00 pm ET.
