Monarcas Morelia vs León: LIVE Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Don't move from here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monarcas Morelia vs León match.
How to watch Monarcas Morelia vs León Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
León Key Player
Ángel Mena; forward. 'The Angel of the goal' is the current goal scorer of the championship with 5 goals. The Ecuadorian is going through a great moment.
Monarcas Morelia Key Player
Aldo Rocha, midfielder . The captain of Monarcas has taken an important and leading role in the team. He has scored the only goal for the team in the tournament.
The refereeing quartet
The central referee of this Monarcas Morelia vs Leon will be Marco Antonio Ortíz; Christian Espinosa, first line; César Cerritos, second line; Jesús Roberto Ruíz, fourth assistant.
Last lineup of León |
Cota; Navarro, Barreiro, Tesillo, Moreno; Aquino, Montes, Meneses, Mena, Sosa and Ramos.
Last lineup of Monarcas Morelia |
Sosa; Martínez, Vegas, Ortíz, Velarde; Rocha, Millar, Ramírez, Mendoza, Rodríguez and Sansores.
Last game of León
León's team beat Pachuca 3-0 last matchday. Ángel Mena, Leo Ramos and William Tesillo gave the victory to 'La Fiera'.
Last game of Monarcas Morelia
In their last game, the Morelia team lost 3-0 in their visit to Juarez. Flavio Santos, Dario Lezcano and Diego Rolán were the scorers.
León:
León's team is second in the standings with six points, the product of two wins and one loss.
Monarcas Morelia:
The Monarcas Morelia team is second to last in the overall standings with one point, the product of two losses and a draw.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Monarcas Morelia vs León!
My name is Carlos Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Kick off time: 6:00pm ET.