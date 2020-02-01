Rayados Monterrey vs Querétaro: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Querétaro match.
How to watch Monterrey vs Querétaro Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Querétaro: Last LineUp |
G. Alcalá; J. Velázquez, F. Castillo, B. Hernández, E. López; C. Aboagye, M. Ruíz, J. Perlaza, Jaime Gómez; J. Lucumí, E. Triverio
Monterrey: Last LineUp |
M. Barovero; C. Montes, N. Sánchez, L. Vangioni, J. Medina; C. Ortíz, C. Rodríguez, M. Meza; R. Funes Mori, D. Pabón, R. Pizarro
Querétaro will be looking to continue its good run
The feathered ones add up two victories and only one defeat in the first day, settling in fourth position momentarily, so they will try to continue with their good streak this time.
Monterrey needs to win
The current champions of Mexican football have not had a good tournament at the beginning of this competition, so this afternoon they will try to come out victorious against the Queretaro
Kick-off Time
The Monterrey vs Querétaro match will be played at the BBVA stadium, in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The kick-off is scheduled at 05:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Monterrey vs Querétaro!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.