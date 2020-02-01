Santos Laguna vs Pumas: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Pumas match.
How to watch Santos vs Pumas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Fox Sports App.
Pumas: Last LineUp
A. Saldívar; A. Mozo, L. Quintana, J. Vásquez, A. Mayorga; A. Iniestra, S. Saucedo, J. Pablo Vigón, F. Álvarez; P. Barrera, C. González.
Santos: Last LineUp
J. Orozco; J. Van Rankin, F. Torres, G. Arteaga, M Dória; D. Valdés, F. Gorriarán, B. Lozano, U. Rivas; J. Furch, E. Castillo.
Pumas want to remain undefeated
Despite having fallen in the Cup, the Unamites want to continue with their good step in the League, so this Saturday they will leave with all the weapons to return home with the three points.
Santos fails to raise
Los Guerreros have only one win in the current tournament and two losses, last day they lost by three goals to Cruz Azul, so they will be looking to beat the Pumas at home
Kick-off Time
The Santos vs Pumas match will be played at the TSM stadium, in Torreón, Coahuila. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX: Santos vs Monterrey!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.