Rodolfo Pizarro is heading to Inter Miami FC

The MLS have its fans used to big recruitment. Only a couple of weeks ago, the LA Galaxy made a strong movement by signing 'Chicharito' Hernández. Today, it was the turn for a West Coast team.

As we are less than a month away of starting the 2020 MLS season, the Miami Inter is about to announce a great addition to its roster: mexican forward Rodolfo Pizarro.

The still player for Rayados de Monterrey is one of Mexican league's bigger stars, as he was part of the Apertura 2019 champion Monterrey team.

According to beIN Sports' Fernando Cevallos, the expansion team accepted to pay an amount between 12 and 14 million dollars to the northern mexican team in order to have Pizarro on the team. This would be the highest quantity paid by the Miami Inter for a player so far.

In two years with the Rayados, Rodolfo Pizarro scored 9 goals in official games. Along with Monterrey, he has also played with Club Pachuca and Chivas de Guadalajara. The Tamaulipas 25 year old has a total of 34 goals and 29 assistances in 276 matches.

If the deal gets closed, the Miami Inter will hace a very reliable player on its ofense. Pizarro has everything to bring many emotions and goals to an already exciting MLS.