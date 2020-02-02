FC Barcelona vs Levante: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't go anywhere!
Levante closed their January transfers with the arrival of Bruno González
Como una roca 💪💪. ¡Toda la suerte @BrunoGzzC!#OrgullGranota 🐸 pic.twitter.com/Ketz2rbdRz— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) February 1, 2020
Barcelona trained hard to prepare for a match they can't afford to lose
🎧 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧!! 🎧 pic.twitter.com/Emls1NSXjH— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 2, 2020
How to watch FC Barcelona vs Levante Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: beInSports Connect
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Levante: Last League Line up
Barcelona: Last League Line up
Levante to recover confidence!
They've recently beaten Granada and Celta, but their last three games have ended as defeats against Atlético de Madrid, Alavés and Osasuna.
Paco López and his men need to regain confindence and there's no better way to do so than with a good result against a team of the size of Barcelona.
Barça and Setién in need of a win
With Real Madrid's derby victory over Atlético, Barça currently sits second with 43; that is six behind Zidane and his men. A win tonight is crucial if the blaugranas want to stay in the title hunt.
Kick-off time
My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.