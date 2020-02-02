FC Barcelona vs Levante: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch La Liga 2020 (0-0)
Levante closed their January transfers with the arrival of Bruno González

 

Barcelona trained hard to prepare for a match they can't afford to lose

 

How to watch FC Barcelona vs Levante Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: beInSports

If you want to directly stream it: beInSports Connect

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Levante: Last League Line up

Herrera; Estupiñán, García, Hernández, Vidal; Mocayola, Brasanac, García, Torres; Ávila, López Álvarez

Barcelona: Last League Line up

Ter-Stegen; Umtiti, Piqué, Roberto, Alba, Fati; Busquets, Arthur, De Jong; Griezmann, Messi.

Levante to recover confidence!

Levante sits on the 13th place of the La Liga table with a rather irregular performance during the last few weeks.

They've recently beaten Granada and Celta, but their last three games have ended as defeats against Atlético de Madrid,  Alavés and Osasuna.

Paco López and his men need to regain confindence and there's no better way to do so than with a good result against a team of the size of Barcelona.

Barça and Setién in need of a win

This will be only the third La Liga match for Barcelona under Quique Setién after the sacking of Valverde. He's won against Granada by 1-0, but lost at Valencia 2-0 last weekend.

With Real Madrid's derby victory over Atlético, Barça currently sits second with 43; that is six behind Zidane and his men. A win tonight is crucial if the blaugranas want to stay in the title hunt.

Kick-off time

The FC Barcelona vs Levante UD match will be played at the Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:00pm ET.


Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 La Liga match: FC Barcelona vs Levante! 

My name is Juan Pablo Rodríguez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

