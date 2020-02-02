USWNT vs Costa Rica: Live Stream Online, TV Updates and How to Watch 2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this USWNT vs Costa Rica match.
How to watch USWNT vs Costa Rica Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is FS2.
If you want to stream it: FSGo or any SmartTV app.
If you want to follow along on the internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Costa Rica: Last Lineup
Bermudez; L. Rodriguez, Blanco, Benavides, Guillen; Chinchilla, Cruz Trana, Alvarado, Herrera; R. Rodriguez, Salas
USWNT: Last Lineup
Here's the last lineup from the USA.
But we should expect plenty of changes to keep players fresh. There were seven changes between games 1 and 2.
Costa Rica: Team News
Costa Rica is fully expected to use this game as a warm up for the semifinal round. While the team has shown surprising life and endurance during the first two matches, they have the luxury of not killing themselves in this match thanks to their two wins already in hand. They should test defensive strategies for handling a power USA attack in this match, because both of their semifinal opponents will be easier matches than the USA. A confident showing and a goal would be a positive result for the team.
USA: Team News
The USA midfield and forward groups were completely dominant against Panama on Thursday night. Lindsey Horan notched a hat trick in the 8-0 win after starting the first game of the tournament on the bench. The biggest breakout players on a team full of superstars has been Lynn Williams. The young striker is playing her way onto the team after being snubbed repeatedly by Jill Ellis in previous years. She was originally a long shot to make the 18-man Olympic roster, but now she seems like a sure thing.
Could Costa Rica pull an upset?
Costa Rica has been the surprise team of this tournament so far. They have racked up a +7 GD in their two matches against Haiti and Panama and are guaranteed a spot in the semifinal round. The game against the United States will be good practice for a very difficult match against either Canada or Mexico in that all-important match. Rocky Rodriguez put Costa Rica on her back in the match against Haiti, scoring both goals in the 2-0 win. She is well known to the Americans as she plays in the NWSL with them.
USWNT building momentum in 2020
Fresh off of their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup win last summer, the United States women's national team is continuing to post strong results in 2020. Under new head coach Vlatko Andonovski, the USA currently sits comfortably at the top of Group A in the Olympic qualifying tournament standings with a +12 GD and zero goals allowed. The team has already qualified for the semifinal round of the tournament, so the match on Monday will decide whether they finish first or second in the group.
Kick-off Time
The USWNT vs Costa Rica match will be played at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Kick off is currently scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 CONCACAF Women's Qualifying Tournament match: USWNT vs Costa Rica!
My name is Aaron Bellamy and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.