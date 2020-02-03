Canada vs Mexico: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualyfings 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Canada vs Mexico Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: CONCACAF Stream.
Mexico Key Player
Renae Cuellar, Mexico front runner. The striker who is participating in Tijuana is taking advantage of the opportunity in the Mexican National Team again and is taking advantage of it in a spectacular way. She's scored three goals in the tournament's two games and will have to keep it up if Mexico is to have any hope of beating Canada. The confidence that Cristopher Cuellar has given her to be the first-choice striker has been key.
Canada Key Player
Jordyn Huitema, Canada striker. The "9" shirt on the maple leaf is the team's most dangerous player. She comes from a record-breaking five-goal performance against Jamaica last time out. She will be looking to continue her scoring streak and help her team take the lead in the group.
Mexico last lineup
González; Robles, Farias, López, Cadena; Evangelista, Mayor, Bernal; Sánchez, Cuellar, Palacios.
Canada last lineup
Labbe; Riviere, Zadorsky, Chapman, Buchanan; Schmidt, Rose, Lawrence, ScottC; Huitema, Beckie.
How does Mexico get there?
Facing the weakest team in the group, Mexico beat St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0. The match was decided by Mexico from the first half, the scorers being: Renae Cuellar on two occasions, Stephanie Mayor, Kiana Palacios, Jimena Lopez and Liliana Mercado also appeared with goals.
How does Canada arrives?
In the second match of the group stage, Canada easily beat Jamaica 9-0 to secure their place in the next round. Striker Jordyn Huitema shone, scoring five goals, with Beckie's hat-trick and Rose closing in on the goal tally.
Mexico, wants to make a splash in front of one of the favorites
It is a fact that women's football in Mexico is on the rise and this Tuesday they have the opportunity of a lifetime to make a splash in the area. Already qualified for the semi-finals, El Tri will be looking to beat Canada to secure first place in the group and avoid the United States at the crossroads.
Canada, doesn't want any surprises
The Canadian national team is one of the most powerful teams in the area and has demonstrated this with qualification to the direct elimination phase already assured. They will now be looking for first place in their group to avoid a difficult semi-final clash.
Kick-off time: 6:15pm ET
The Canada vs Mexico match will be played at the HEB Park, in Edinburg, Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 6:15pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualyfings 2020 match: Canada vs Mexico !
My name is Enrique Ortega and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.