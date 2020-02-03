Midfielder Matheus Rossetto sign with Atlanta United and says goodbye to Athletico Paranaense

On Monday (03), Athletico Paranaense sold midfielder Matheus Rossetto to Atlanta United. The value of the deal wasn't revealed, but it's known that was done through Targeted Allocation Money.

Matheus is the second central midfielder by United this offseason after Nagbe departure. Before him, only Emerson Hyndman had arrived at the club after a loan.

"Matheus is a technically gifted midfielder who gets around the field well. He fits our club profile, having already played in 70-plus league matches at only 23-years-old, along with international experience in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. We’re pleased to add him to the team and look forward to him strengthening our midfield immediately", said Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra in a club statement.

Rossetto is 23 years old and has played his entire career as a soccer player at Athletico. Altogether, there were 84 matches in the Brazilian team. In 2018, Matheus was on the team that won the Copa Sudamericana.