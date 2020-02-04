Puebla vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Follow it here

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club Puebla vs Club América match.

How to watch Club América vs Club Puebla

If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Azteca América

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

América arrives diminished in Puebla

Despite being the favourites for this round 1 match, América will play Puebla with seven major losses.

Nicolás Castillo, Renato Ibarra, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Cáceres, Federico Viñas, Andrés Ibargüen and Jorge Sánchez will not take on the field this Tuesday.

'La Franja' will show a brand new uniform

For the match against América, the home team has announced that their players will be wearing their third uniform, which changes from the classic white colour to a cherry one.

America, the favorite of the night

According to gambling sites, América should not have much trouble defeating Puebla in this game.

A win for the Eagles pays +115, while a draw pays +230 and a win for 'La Franja', +270.

Key player América

Henry Martin will be a major threat to the Puebla's defense tonight.

The Mexican forward has already scored this tournament against Tigres, and has shown that he has nothing to envy from the foreign strikers of the league.

Key player Puebla

Cristian Menéndez is the most dangerous man in Club Puebla's attack.

The 'Polish' is the scorer of the only goal that 'La Franja' has in this tournament, and he has enough capabilities to hurt América.

They need to improve their performance

Club América has one of the most complete rosters in the entire league. However, this was not evident on the previous round, when the team lost by 1 - 3 against Juárez.

Debt with their fan base

Puebla's fans want their team to improve their performance in this match, as in eound 3, 'La Franja' lost at home to Queretaro by the slightest of margins.

They want to get away from the basement

The beginning of the tournament has not been easy for Puebla. Juan Reynoso's team has two losses and only one victory.

With three points, 'La Franja' is currently in the 16th position, so its mission is to beat América and move away from the bottom of the standing.

Redemption match

In their first three games, América have a record of one win, one draw and one defeat.

The Eagles, who are in 11th place with four points, will be looking to beat Puebla to fight for the top spots.

Rescheduling match

Due to the participation of Club América in the final of the previous tournament, it was decided to postpone their official debut this year.

As a result, tonight América visits Puebla in a match that corresponds to the first round of the tournament.

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Club Puebla vs. Club América, corresponding to round 1 of Liga MX. The game will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium at 9:30 pm ET.

VAVEL Logo