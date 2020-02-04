Puebla vs Club América: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Club América vs Club Puebla
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: Azteca América
América arrives diminished in Puebla
Despite being the favourites for this round 1 match, América will play Puebla with seven major losses.
Nicolás Castillo, Renato Ibarra, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Cáceres, Federico Viñas, Andrés Ibargüen and Jorge Sánchez will not take on the field this Tuesday.
'La Franja' will show a brand new uniform
For the match against América, the home team has announced that their players will be wearing their third uniform, which changes from the classic white colour to a cherry one.
Presentamos el 3er Jersey de @ClubPueblaMX , La Franja se viste de gala !!!#Umbro #UmbroFootball #UmbroMéxico #UmbroFútbol pic.twitter.com/5wKdteGzvJ— Umbro México (@UmbroMex) December 17, 2019
America, the favorite of the night
According to gambling sites, América should not have much trouble defeating Puebla in this game.
A win for the Eagles pays +115, while a draw pays +230 and a win for 'La Franja', +270.
Key player América
Henry Martin will be a major threat to the Puebla's defense tonight.
The Mexican forward has already scored this tournament against Tigres, and has shown that he has nothing to envy from the foreign strikers of the league.
Key player Puebla
Cristian Menéndez is the most dangerous man in Club Puebla's attack.
The 'Polish' is the scorer of the only goal that 'La Franja' has in this tournament, and he has enough capabilities to hurt América.
They need to improve their performance
Club América has one of the most complete rosters in the entire league. However, this was not evident on the previous round, when the team lost by 1 - 3 against Juárez.
Debt with their fan base
Puebla's fans want their team to improve their performance in this match, as in eound 3, 'La Franja' lost at home to Queretaro by the slightest of margins.
They want to get away from the basement
The beginning of the tournament has not been easy for Puebla. Juan Reynoso's team has two losses and only one victory.
With three points, 'La Franja' is currently in the 16th position, so its mission is to beat América and move away from the bottom of the standing.
Redemption match
In their first three games, América have a record of one win, one draw and one defeat.
The Eagles, who are in 11th place with four points, will be looking to beat Puebla to fight for the top spots.
Rescheduling match
Due to the participation of Club América in the final of the previous tournament, it was decided to postpone their official debut this year.
As a result, tonight América visits Puebla in a match that corresponds to the first round of the tournament.
