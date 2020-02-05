Necaxa vs Rayados Monterrey: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Necaxa vs Monterrey Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
Monterrey: Last LineUp
M. Barovero; C. Montes, N. Sánchez, L. Vangioni, J. Gallardo, S. Medina, C. Ortíz, C. Rodríguez, M. Meza; R. Funes Mori, D. Pabón.
Necaxa: Last LineUp |
H. González; R. Sandoval, R. Noya, V. Alvarado; F. Arce, R. Chávez, C. Baeza; D. Álvarez, M. Quiroga, J. Delgado, D. Chávez.
The northerners have a strong urge to win
On the other hand, the current champion has not yet managed to get off the ground, and from the three games he has played in this tournament, he has accumulated two losses and only one victory, so tonight he will go with everything
The Rays will seek to go to the top
Necaxa will try to add the three points of this duel to go to the general superleader, it is necessary to emphasize that it accumulates two victories and a draw in this beginning of the tournament
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Monterrey match will be played at the Victoria stadium, in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. The kick-off is scheduled at 08:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga Mx: Necaxa vs Monterrey!
My name is Lorena Solórzano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.