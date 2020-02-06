Atlas vs Monarcas Morelia: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Atlas vs Monarcas Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca, Fox Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: TV Azteca App, Fox Sports App.
Monarcas: Last LineUp |
S. Sosa; E. Velarde, S. Vegas, J. Martínez, G. Achilier; J. Valdivia, M. Rodríguez, R. Millar, L. Mendoza; A. Rocha, F. Aristeguieta
Atlas: Last LineUp |
C. Vargas; H. Nervo, I. Govea, J. Abella; I. Torres, U. Cardona, L. Reyes, A. Márquez; I. Jeraldino, L. QAcosta, C. Trejo
Monarchs need to win
The red and yellow team is urging for a victory, since out of five games played they have only added one unit, the last game they lost in the final minutes against Leon
Atlas will seek to establish itself with its hobby
The Red-and-black team arrives to this duel after beating Xolos in Jalisco, two goals to one, it is important to remember that in this duel there was no entrance of the fans since it was behind closed doors after the stadium was banned because of the homophobic shout
Kick-off time |
The Atlas vs Monarcas match will be played at the Jalisco stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The kick-off is scheduled at 09:15pm ET.
