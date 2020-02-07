Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Puebla vs Santos Laguna match.

Puebla: last lineup

Puebla; Vikonis, Acosta, Perg, Zavala,Reyes, Salas, Chumacero, Martínez ,Tabo, Fernández y Zaldívar.

Santos: Last Lineup

Orozco, Van Rankin, Arteaga, Rodríguez, Doria, Gorriar, Lozano, Rivas, Furch, Castillo and Aguirre.

The refereeing team

Central Puebla vs Santos Referee; Marco Nava.

Assisted by Jimny Acosta and Mauricio Nieto.

Fourth Official will be Rafael López. 

Puebla keeps on launching promotions for everyone to go to the stadium and for this game it was not the exception.  Children will enter the Estadio Cuauhtemoc for free.

 

Crisis

In spite of the moment, Santos are suffering, the strategist of the visitors was quite clear when the green set arrived in the city of Puebla yesterday. 
 

No direction

The Puebla squad has been in a state of flux since Round 1, and has been on a downward spiral in the Clausura 2020. The number of games is as follows: one win, no draws and four defeats.

Santos is unrecognizable

One of the pictures that regularly maintains a good passage through the MX League is the one of the Comarca Lagunera. Today the warriors maintain a sum of 4 units; product of a victory, a draw and three defeats.

In this tournament start the results do not seem to favour both teams.  They have dropped points as both visitors and locals; Puebla are in the penultimate position while Santos are at number 15, so it is urgent to win.

Puebla and Santos' team will play this match at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium's court, located in the capital city, which has a capacity for more than 50 thousand people. The time for the dispute will be 22:00 hrs. ET

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Puebla vs Santos Laguna.  

My name is Claudio Amelco and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

 

