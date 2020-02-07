Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Puebla vs Santos Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TV Azteca
If you want to directly stream it: Azteca Deportes app.
Puebla: last lineup
Santos: Last Lineup
The refereeing team
Assisted by Jimny Acosta and Mauricio Nieto.
Fourth Official will be Rafael López.
Crisis
In spite of the moment, Santos are suffering, the strategist of the visitors was quite clear when the green set arrived in the city of Puebla yesterday.
No direction
The Puebla squad has been in a state of flux since Round 1, and has been on a downward spiral in the Clausura 2020. The number of games is as follows: one win, no draws and four defeats.
Santos is unrecognizable
One of the pictures that regularly maintains a good passage through the MX League is the one of the Comarca Lagunera. Today the warriors maintain a sum of 4 units; product of a victory, a draw and three defeats.
