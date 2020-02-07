Xolos Tijuana vs Toluca: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Liga MX 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Xolos vs Toluca match.
How to watch Xolos vs Toluca Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: FOX Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App.
Toluca: Last Lineup
A. Talavera; A. Chalá, A. Mora, D. Hernández, R. Salinas; W. Da Silva, J. Güemez; F. Pardo, L. Fernández, A. Canelo, y E. Gigliotti.
Xolos: Last Lineup
G. Lajud; A. Cruz, M. Barbieri, L. González, V. Loroña; M. Lainez, A. Sánchez, J. Rivero (C), C. Rivera; C. Sanvezzo y M. Bolaños.
Toluca: Team news
The 'Diablos' arrived in Tijuana this Thursday
🛬| ¡Ya estamos en Tijuana, listos para enfrentar mañana a Xolos en la Jornada 5!
Xolos: Team news
His latest addition, Edwin Cardona, reported this week and is already training
Cardona is in the house 💣🔥
Démosle la bienvenida a nuestro nuevo refuerzo 👇
In search of greater continuity
Meanwhile, in the last minute, Deportivo Toluca salvaged a draw against Cruz Azul at their home ground, the Estadio Nemesio Diez.
For now, they are in tenth position with five points.
For best results
On the previous date, Xolos lost 2-1 to Atlas at the Estadio Jalisco; his score was converted by Camilo Sanvezzo.
At the moment, he is in the third to last position with four units out of 12 possible.
Kick-off time
The Xolos vs Toluca match will be played at the Estadio Caliente, in Tijuana, México. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:10pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liga MX match: Xolos vs Toluca!
My name is Alan Rodríguez Avilés and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.